Razer Shows Off The New Blade 16 & 18 In Mercury Colorway Would you like to have a Razer Blade in a color other than matte black? The company showed off two new designs in Mercury white.

Razer decided to show off a couple of new designs for their Blade 16 and Blade 18 gaming laptops in a brand new Mercury colorway appearance. Keeping the features both designs have to offer, they both feature anodized aluminum cloaked in a Mercury white finish. All of this is designed to give the game a modern aesthetic that doesn't conform to the standard matte black version most Razer fans are accustomed to. You can read more about both designs below as they are officially available tight now through the company's online shop.

"The Blade 16 Mercury edition breaks new ground in gaming performance and portability, offering an exclusive pairing of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU and Razer's innovative Dual-Mode Mini LED display. This powerful 16-inch gaming laptop outclasses competitors in terms of graphics power per cubic inch of volume. The adaptable Dual-Mode Mini LED panel toggles between two native resolutions and refresh rates: UHD+ at 120Hz for immersive gameplay and FHD+ at a buttery-smooth 240Hz. The Blade 18 Mercury edition, on the other hand is available in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU configurations, both operating at a maximum TGP of 175W. Reinforcing its position as the ultimate desktop replacement, the Blade 18 flaunts a QHD+ display that covers up to 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, upgradeable storage/RAM, 5MP webcam, and UHS-II SD card reader."

"Designed to exude sophistication as much as power, both the Blade 16 and Blade 18 represent the pinnacle of both style and performance, setting the benchmark for creators who demand the very best. All Razer Blade 16 and 18 gaming laptops are NVIDIA Studio-validated, designed to accelerate creative workflows and deliver ultimate performance. With exclusive software like NVIDIA Omniverse backed by Studio Drivers, the Razer Blade pairs seamlessly with over 100 RTX-accelerated creative applications to ensure smooth creation at the speed of imagination."

