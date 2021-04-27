This morning, Razer decided to reveal a new gaming laptop as they showed off the new Razer Book 13 with a 512GB SSD. The shorthand version of this model, along with its memory, is that it comes with a 13.4" Full-HD touch display, an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, and 16GB DDR4 memory. While good for gamers, it's primarily been designed for players who have larger local storage needs. The laptop is available now starting at $1,700. We have more details on it for you below.

The new Razer Book 13 comes equipped with a 13.4" display and 16:10 aspect ratio giving users a taller screen to maximize productivity and usable space when working on the move. With a screen to body ratio of more than 90%, we have utilized every inch to give users a screen that draws them in. The display comes in two options: a non-touch matte FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 60Hz display and a UHD+ (3840 x 2400) touch screen for users looking for increasedresolution. For those looking for a crisp visual experience or color accurate performance, the Razer Book 13 is available in a 13.4" UHD+ Touchscreen display with Gorilla Glass and supports 100% sRGB.

The micro edge 4.9mm thin side bezels provide a visually stunning edge-to-edge picture. Each laptop display is individually custom calibrated for amazing color accuracy out-of-the-box. Images are bright and clearly visible with wide viewing angles up too 178° on all display options. The Razer Book 13 was designed for ultimate visual clarity, whether presenting, editing content, or viewing media. The Razer Book 13 is equipped with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. Built into the 11th Gen Intel Processor, Iris Xe integrated graphics are the next evolution that Ultrabook form factor laptops have in order to push the envelope when it comes to gaming and light rendering on the go. Whether you are resizing photos, encoding video files or even hopping into a quick match for a well-deserved break, Intel Iris Xe will be able to handle these smoothly andefficiently.