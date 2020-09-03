Razer Unveils Their New Modular Gaming Mouse In The Naga Pro

Razer revealed a brand new gaming mouse today for people who need all the buttons they can get with the new Naga Pro. This version of the mouse has more removable plates than you'll know what to do with as you can customize the sides to operate however you see fit. You get three button plates with 12, 6, and 2 button mockups, all based on how you game. Whether it be MMO or RTS, or if you're into Battle Royale or MOBA titles, or if you just need something simple for your FPS titles. All of them programmable to your desired effect, along with lights to see what you're doing in the dark. You can read up more on it below as the mouse is now on sale for $150 through their shop and specific retailers.

The Razer Naga Pro is the newest addition to the Razer™ HyperSpeed wireless line up, and draws and improves upon the success of the Naga Trinity, which first introduced the three-in-one modular design. It packs all the latest and greatest in gaming technology while still retaining its core, fan-favorite design. Built to offer gamers greater choice and customization, the Naga Pro caters to many different games and playstyles. The updated modular design now features three magnetic side plates with two, six, or 12 programmable button layouts. The six-button side plate is a newly designed layout debuting for the first time on the Naga Pro. Each side plate is designed to complement specific game genres: the 12-button plate for MMO/RTS games, the six-button plate for Battle Royale/MOBA, and the two-button plate for FPS games. "We are all gamers, but we play in many different ways," says Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer's Peripherals Business Unit. "Customization has always been a key component of inclusivity by enabling more gamers to play together. The Naga Pro embodies this ideal and gives everyone the control to play their own way, unrestrained by a cord."