Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers is Released On Steam

Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers has returned with all new options for modern fighting game fans, available to play on Steam

Developer Code Mystics, working with SNK, has launched a modernized version of Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers on Steam this week. The classic game comes back with several improvements, including the addition of online rollback netcode, multiple new modes, and one of the largest rosters of any game in the series, with 23 playable characters. We have more details about everything included in this release below, and the latest trailer above, as the game is available right now on Steam.

Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers

Born in the arcades of 1998, this fan favorite brawler roars back to life with smooth rollback netcode, online lobbies for up to nine players, and bonus content that keeps the fight burning. Players can throw down in local matches (1-2 players) or test their skills worldwide in competitive online tournaments of multiple formats, including single elimination, double elimination, and round robin. Players can also observe others' matches via Spectator Mode. The new rollback netcode ensures responsive and competitive online play. With a lobby system that supports up to nine players and multiple tournament formats, such as single match, double elimination, and league play, the definitive RB2 online experience has arrived. Time to bring the intense mind games of the perfected Line Sway system online!

The game features the largest cast in Fatal Fury history with 23 playable characters, including legends like Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui, alongside newcomers Li Xiangfei and Rick Strowd. Hidden fighter Alfred also joins the fray, ensuring every battle feels fierce and unpredictable. Players can sharpen their skills in the fully equipped Practice Mode, complete with speed settings, record-and-replay options, and a hitbox viewer for more robust training. Gallery Mode rounds out the package with 59 pieces of classic Fatal Fury art and media, making this the ultimate version of Real Bout Fatal Fury 2.

