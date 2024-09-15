Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 663 Games, Leap Studio, Maple Leaf Studio, Realm Of Ink

Realm Of Ink Confirms Early Access Release Date

Leap Studio, Maple Leaf Studio, and 663 Games have confirmed the Early Access release date for Realm Of Ink, happening in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Realm Of Ink's Early Access release date confirmed: September 27 on Steam.

Experience four Act levels, eight bosses, and several unique characters in this action roguelite.

Follow Red, a swordsperson who discovers she is a fictional character, battling her fate.

Explore distinctive stages and uncover the secrets of the Book Spirit in a vivid world full of challenges.

Indie game developers Leap Studio and Maple Leaf Studio, along with publisher 663 Games, have given Realm Of Ink an official Early Access release date. The team confirmed that players will be getting a limited version of the game while they work to complete it, set to be released on Steam on September 27. This will include four Act levels and eight bosses, a few player characters, and several additions for the character to be used in the action roguelite. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Realm Of Ink

During the hunt for a cunning Fox demon, the heroine and expert swordsperson, Red, discovers that she is a fictional character within the short story collection called Realm of Ink. Only by unlocking the dark secrets of the Book Spirit will Red discover the truth of her existence and defy her fate. The story unfolds in a virtual realm called the Realm of Ink, where inhabitants unknowingly exist as mere fabrications within a fictional world. Controlled by the mysterious Book Spirit, they obediently follow predetermined fates, oblivious to their cyclical lives.

You will initially play as the swordsperson Red before progressively unlocking other characters. With the help of the ancient Scriptbound Fox and the immortal power of the mysterious Fox Blood, you will defeat four Bosses to reclaim your own destiny. During the journey, the long-lost Ink Gems are rediscovered, and the truth of the Book Spirit is gradually revealed. Soon, Red and others discover that they are just fictional characters in Realm of Ink. Everything seems to be destined: the old world will collapse while a new world is forming, and the awakened spirits will reshape their true selves amidst countless cycles of destruction. From the verdant Buddhist forests, the frigid enchanted Monkey Kingdom, and the gentle yet terrifying waterland to the ancient and reverent ruins of Mausoleum, each of the four themed stages is distinctive. But beware, behind the beautiful scenery, there are numerous lurking demons and hidden perils. What secrets lie in the pasts of the three protagonists and several dozen NPCs? Embrace the challenges and uncover the truths!

