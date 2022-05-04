Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma Preview: Wurmple Line

The next Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Dark Phantasma will be released on May 13th, 2022. This set will continue the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma will feature cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set will also continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will also see more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo patter. These sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at the Wurmple line that we're getting in this set.

Man, when you get a Wurmple feature, you really get a Wurmple feature. This Pokémon's split evolutionary line leads to a long list of cards, including:

A cute Wurmple with soft artwork by ryoma uratsuka

Kagemaru Himeno delivering a 3D rendering of Silcoon

delivering a 3D rendering of Silcoon A holographic Beautifly being the bigger hit of the group with gorgeous, floral artwork by Yuu Nishida which will certainly look nice when it gleams on the holofoil

which will certainly look nice when it gleams on the holofoil Cascoon with a beautiful background here, with artist GOSSAN shining with the fine details such as the beads of dew clinging to the leaves behind the Pokémon

shining with the fine details such as the beads of dew clinging to the leaves behind the Pokémon A realistic and painterly Dustox by TCG legend Mitsuhiro Arita who has been drawing for Pokémon since the very beginning when he contributed the iconic Base Set Charizard

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Dark Phantasma cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.