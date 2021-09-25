Rec Room Unveils New Off-Road Racing Game Rec Rally

Rec Room unveiled a brand new game today during a special livestream as they are bringing a new racing game called Rec Rally. This is the platform's first-ever game with immersive driving capabilities so you have the feeling of really racing these cars against NPCs or your friends with cross-platform competition. The game will come with a six-car multiplayer off-road racing system so you can challenge others on the system to see who is the best. You can also battle it out to a degree are you're able to go grab a paintball gun and hop in the driver's seat for non-lethal vehicle-on-vehicle combat. Each vehicle in the game supports dual-wielding objects while driving and has fully optimized controls across all platforms We have a little more info below about the game as well as a trailer, as it will launch on September 29th.

Start your engines, racers! Introducing the newest Rec Room Original game Rec Rally! Race with up to six of your friends in a brand new off-road environment. Boost, bump, and powerslide your way to the finish line. Rec Rally introduces a fully realized vehicle experience to Rec Room for the first time, available on every device from a virtual reality headset to a mobile device. Now that Rec Room has vehicles, we're excited to introduce them to the creative community. The 'Rally buggy' will soon be available for players to add unique driving experiences to their rooms! The buggies will be able to support multiple passengers, dual-wielding objects while driving, customization, and more! You can check them out in the 'Beta Features' section of the maker pen. We're excited to see the various ways Rec Room creators leverage the new vehicles!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rec Room Rec Rally Trailer (https://youtu.be/Nh4dc60PRBA)