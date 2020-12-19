Red Bull AdrenaLAN Announces Multiple Events This Weekend

Red Bull AdrenaLAN announced multiple esports events happening this weekend, with two specific for Valorant and Fall Guys kicking off today. The two main events happening are the Cloud9 "To the Skyes" Valorant Invitational, kicking off today at 1pm PT and running through December 20th. Meanwhile, if you're into Fall Guys, GrandPOOBear's FallMania 7 starts today at 1pm PT over on his Twitch channel. You can read more about all the upcoming events below, a couple you can take part in as Red Bull is helping keep esports alive in their own way with these sponsored events.

Open Canadian Tournaments (Valorant, League Of Legends, Street Fighter V)

For Canadians who thrive on the spirit of competition, they'll be able to sign up for free-to-enter tournaments in League of Legends, Valorant, and Street Fighter V, with a total prize pool of over $25,000! Registration is now OPEN, find more info and sign up links at: RedBull.ca/AdrenaLAN

GrandPOOBears'S Fallmania 7 – Crown Of The North (Fall Guys)

FallMania is an action-packed Fall Guys tournament put on by Red Bull gaming athlete GrandPooBear! Watch as sixteen legendary competitors duke it out in the most serious party game of all time. $5,000 USD on the line, winner take all. This month's tournament, powered by Red Bull AdrenaLAN, will host an all-Canadian streamer line up – all of whom will be fighting to take the crown of the North.

Toronto Ultra Battle Royale Presented by Bell (Call Of Duty: Warzone)

The greatest Canadian Call of Duty: Warzone tournament is upon us! Participants will have a chance to compete against pro Call of Duty team Toronto Ultra and prove they have what it takes to take down the best of the best. There will be three private Warzone lobbies consisting of 38 teams in each. Players will be rewarded cash bounties for eliminating Ultra players and $1,000 for securing a Warzone victory. The battle of Toronto Ultra vs everyone is on! Catch all the action at: Twitch.tv/Bell_Canada

Red Bull AdrenaLAN Indie Games Showcases (Mighty Fight Federation, Killer Queen Black)

One of the best parts of attending a live gaming event is trying out games from smaller developers at booths scattered throughout the venue. Red Bull AdrenaLAN aims to take that experience online, providing a platform for exciting indie games like Killer Queen Black, while supporting Canadian developers, like the team behind Mighty Fight Federation.