Red Bull Home Ground North American Qualifier Drops New Details

New details have dropped for the Red Bull Home Ground North American Qualifier for Valorant, happening later this month in Seattle

Article Summary Announcing the Red Bull Home Ground NA Qualifier in Seattle for Valorant, happening in a week.

Event part of VCT OFF//SEASON Tournament with a $20,000 prize pool and spot in Berlin World Finals.

Top NA teams like Cloud9, Sentinels, and Shopify Rebellion competing for regional dominance.

Watch live at Fremont Studios or online via Twitch and YouTube on September 29.

Organizers behind the Red Bull Home Ground North American Qualifier revealed a few new details this week about the upcoming tournament, which is set to happen a week and a half from now in Seattle, Washington. The event serves as a piece of the Valorant Champions Tour's OFF//SEASON Tournament, in which players will be playing for a slice of the $20k prize pool and a chance to go to the World Finals taking place in Berlin, Germany. We have the details below, as the event can be watched in person at the Fremont Studios or online via Twitch and YouTube on September 29.

Red Bull Home Ground North America Qualifier

The Red Bull Home Ground North America Qualifier will showcase how fan-favorite North American teams are stacking up ahead of VCT 2025. Featuring four top teams from North America, the tournaments offer a first look at the Valorant esports stories and rivalries in the region. Participants include:

Cloud9 – Top contenders in the VCT Americas and last year's Home Ground runner-up, Cloud9 is returning for another chance at the crown.

Top contenders in the VCT Americas and last year's Home Ground runner-up, Cloud9 is returning for another chance at the crown. Sentinels – As a fan-favorite and fourth place team at VCT Champions 2024, Sentinels continues to be a powerhouse in the competitive scene anchored by veteran talent.

As a fan-favorite and fourth place team at VCT Champions 2024, Sentinels continues to be a powerhouse in the competitive scene anchored by veteran talent. Moist x Shopify Rebellion – Known for their strategic prowess and consistent performances, Shopify Rebellion has quickly become a rising force in the North America Valorant scene.

Known for their strategic prowess and consistent performances, Shopify Rebellion has quickly become a rising force in the North America Valorant scene. YFP Gaming – After taking the top spot during this year's Red Bull Home Ground North America Open Qualifier, YFP Gaming have a chance to stake their claim against some of North America's best teams.

The Red Bull Home Ground North America Qualifier will feature a $20,000 prize pool. In addition to securing the top cash prize, the winning team will qualify to compete in the Red Bull Home Ground World Finals later this Fall as a direct invitee to the World Finals Group Stage.

