Red Bull League Of Its Own 2025 To Happen This Weekend

Red Bull has another esports event happening this weekend in Munich, Germany, as they dropped details for League Of Its Own 2025

T1, G2 Esports, Karmine Corp, NNO Old, and Los Ratones battle it out in high-stakes matches.

Fans can catch the esports action live on YouTube and Twitch on November 29 at 9am ET.

New partners include Razer and KFC, with AGON by AOC and MSI supporting elite gameplay again.

Red Bull has brought back their League of Legends event this weekend, as the League of Its Own 2025 will take place in Munich, Germany. This is basically their own little tournament with some of the best in Europe competing against each other at the SAP Garden. The event will see the reigning champions T1, along with G2 Esports, Karmine Corp, NNO Old, and Los Ratones, for one last end-of-year showdown. We have more details below as the event takes place on November 29 at 9am ET on YouTube and Twitch.

Red Bull League of its Own 2025

Red Bull League of Its Own 2025 is set to light up Munich's SAP Garden, turning the state-of-the-art arena into an electrifying esports stage in the heart of Olympic Park. 11,500 fans will fill the stands, with countless more watching online, as international icons and Europe's elite face-off in this year's ultimate League of Legends clash. Red Bull League of Its Own is all about pushing the action to the limit, delivering high-energy matchups, unexpected twists, and the possibility of mixed rosters that keep every game fresh. All matchups will be played in a Ultimate Fearless best-of-1 format, keeping every game high-stakes and unpredictable.

The 2024 Red Bull League of Its Own delivered an unforgettable spectacle in Paris' Accor Arena as T1 swapped roles, Los Ratones stunned after causing an upset, and Rekkles made a triumphant reunion on stage. This year's edition aims to raise the bar even higher, promising elevated competition and moments that will captivate the global League community once again.

Returning as the official Monitor Partner for 2025, AGON by AOC will once again deliver high-performance gaming monitors to ensure contestants get the ultimate gaming experience. Razer makes its debut as the official Chair Partner of Red Bull League of Its Own, bringing the Razer Iskur V2 – an ergonomic chair built for comfort, durability, and focus – to keep players at their best throughout every match. MSI also joins as the official Gaming PC and Laptop Partner, while KFC comes on board for the first time as an event partner.

