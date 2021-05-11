Red Bull Solo Q Qualifiers Open For U.S. & Canada

Red Bull and the LCS have partnered up again for the Red Bull Solo Q, as they have opened up qualifiers for Canada and the U.S. This 1-v-1 tournament will start running events on May 29th, finding the best of the best to take part in the tournament throughout the summer, eventually concluding near the end of the year. It looks like these will be in-person events held in multiple cities, with some interesting choices in location. We have the full rundown of the schedule from the organizers below.

fans and amateur players in the United States and Canada can sign up online to compete against thousands of hopeful contestants starting with the first, regional U.S. qualifier on May 29th. The winner of the qualifier will secure a spot in the respective U.S. and Canada Finals, which is one step closer to joining the prestigious global final at the end of the year. The global final will be held in Germany, but as the health and safety of players is our priority, this is subject to change pending COVID-19 impacts and regulations. U.S. and Canada qualifiers will take place on the following dates:

U.S. Qualifiers

May 29 – St. Louis, MO

June 5 – New Orleans, LA

June 12 – Chicago, IL

June 12 – New York, NY

June 12 – Los Angeles, CA

June 27 – National Open Qualifier 1

July 10 – Atlanta, GA

July 25 – National Open Qualifier 2

July 31 – San Francisco, CA

July 31 – Orlando, FL

July 31 – Dallas TX

August 14 – Salt Lake City, UT

August 28 – Boston, MA

August 28 – Columbus, OH

August 29 – National Open Qualifier 3

November 14 – National Open Qualifier 4

Participation in each U.S. regional qualifier is restricted only to players currently residing in that region. U.S. Regional qualifiers will be held either in-person or geo-gated online pending local COVID-19 restrictions. NO FEE TO PARTICIPATE IN ONLINE QUALIFIER TOURNAMENT. THIS IS A SKILL CONTEST. Open to legal US residents, 18+ and age of majority in jurisdiction of residence. Registration for each U.S. Qualifier begins May 11, 2021. Must have LoL and Battlefy account to participate. For full Online Qualifier Tournament rules, eligibility and more information, visit here.