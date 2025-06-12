Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, Regidrago

Regidrago Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regidrago, Regieleki, & Regigigas return to Pokémon GO Raids this June. Defeat Regidrago with this guide.

Article Summary Regidrago headlines June Raids in Pokémon GO's Delightful Days season with special Titan events.

Top counters for Regidrago include Mega Rayquaza, Black Kyurem, Mega Garchomp, and more.

Regidrago can be soloed with max counters, but 2+ trainers are recommended for easier wins.

Shiny Regidrago odds are 1 in 20; 100% IV CP is 1699 (normal) and 2124 (boosted weather).

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has now begun. This season will focus on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the first month of Delightful Days, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Bulu, Groudon, Kyogre, and Cobalion, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. There will also be a special week of Raids featuring the Titans: Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regidrago, and Regieleki. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Abomasnow, Mega Manectric, Mega Beedrill, and Mega Aggron. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Regidrago, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Regidrago Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regidrago counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

White Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Ice Burn

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Shadow Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regidrago with efficiency.

Crowned Sword Zacian: Snarl, Play Rough

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Enamorus: Fairy Wing, Dazzling Gleam

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regidrago can be defeated with one solo trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regidrago will have a CP of 1699 in normal weather conditions and 2124 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

