Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2023

Shadow Raids have arrived in Pokémon GO as part of the current Rising Shadows event. However, Team GO Rocket has not taken over every Raid in the game. There is also a non-Shadow Raid rotation headed up by Regigigas. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the colossal titan Regigigas. Let's get into the details.

Top Regigigas Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regigigas counters as such:

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regigigas with efficiency.

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Breloom: Counder, Dynamic Punch

Buzzwole: Counter, Superpower

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat

Toxicroak: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Togekiss: Fighting-type Hidden Power, Aura Sphere

Regigigas: Fighting-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Pheromosa: Low Kick, Close Combat

Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regigigas can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regigigas will have a CP of 2483 in normal weather conditions and 3104 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

