Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2023
With our Regigigas Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players, you can build a team to take down this Shiny-capable Legendary Pokémon.
Shadow Raids have arrived in Pokémon GO as part of the current Rising Shadows event. However, Team GO Rocket has not taken over every Raid in the game. There is also a non-Shadow Raid rotation headed up by Regigigas. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the colossal titan Regigigas. Let's get into the details.
Top Regigigas Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regigigas counters as such:
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast
- Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
- Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regigigas with efficiency.
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Breloom: Counder, Dynamic Punch
- Buzzwole: Counter, Superpower
- Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat
- Toxicroak: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Togekiss: Fighting-type Hidden Power, Aura Sphere
- Regigigas: Fighting-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact
- Pheromosa: Low Kick, Close Combat
- Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Regigigas can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.
When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regigigas will have a CP of 2483 in normal weather conditions and 3104 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.
