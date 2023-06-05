Posted in: Com2uS, eSports, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War | Tagged: Com2us, eSports, Summoners War

Registration Opens For Summoners War World Arena Championship 2023

The Summoners War World Arena Championship 2023 is officially taking player registrations before the event happens in Thailand.

Com2uS has officially opened up registrations for players to take part in the Summoners War World Arena Championship 2023. The event is coming back as an in-person tourney, giving players the chance to face off against each other up close and personal in front of crowds. Players from across the globe will compete in regional tournaments to determine their spots and standings as they claim coveted spots in the tournament, with the World Finals taking place this November in Bangkok, Thailand. The company is looking to make this a return to glory, as this will be the first world championship event held in front of a full crowd since 2019 in Paris, France. (We had a chance to attend that event, so we can attest having crowds back will make a major difference!) We got more details on how the tournaments will go below, along with the teaser trailer, as we now wait for the regional events to kick off.

"Participant registration is now live on the official tournament website until June 19 at Midnight PDT. Following preliminary matches, regional cups will be held in person around the world, with the Americas Cup taking place in Los Angeles, the Europe Cup in Paris, and the Asia-Pacific Cup in Taipei. Throughout the tournament season of August through November, fans can catch the action in person and enjoy exciting Summoners War content online while cheering their favorite players on to victory in grueling battles, culminating in a $214,000 prize pool. The Americas Cup will take place in Los Angeles, California, on September 16, inviting hundreds of spectators with free entrance to the event."

"At last year's World Finals, returning fan-favorite TARS clinched a triumphant victory of 3 to 0 against Asia-Pacific Cup champion DUCHAN in an exciting battle of skill and perseverance. Additionally, Com2uS partnered with Jerry Bag to donate one Jerry Bag to children in Uganda for each Jerry Bag produced as a giveaway to spectators, easing water transportation while creating jobs for local women."

