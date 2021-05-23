Reina & Jericho Will Be Released On Consoles In Q3 2021

As a corrupt and tyrannical regime collapses, Reina witnesses the abduction of her lover, Jericho, by the forces of her former oppressors. In a desperate attempt to rescue Jericho, Reina follows them into a mysterious subterranean facility teeming with deadly devices and supernatural artifacts that are the key to regaining power. Trapped in this underground fortress, Reina realizes she is in possession of a necklace imbued with the power to allow her to revisit the recent past and undo her mistakes. Wielding the power to manipulate cause and effect, Reina must decide how far she's willing to go in order to save herself, rescue Jericho, and exact her revenge on those that brought them here.

Collect artifacts to slice through robot enemies and armed guards while gathering the power-ups left behind to enhance Reina's skills. Stop by the ornate fountains wielding healing waters to restore her health, double back to the past to right any wrongs and survive the many traps laid out against her by the powerful henchmen controlling the failing state. Navigate an adventure with multiple possible endings across three game types. Alongside Story mode and Speedrun mode, Randomizer ensures no detail is ever the same in Reina's mission as she sets out to rescue the love of her life. Set to a moving soundtrack featuring emotive live recordings, Reina and Jericho presents stylized environments, intense gameplay, and a powerful story about love, regret and the consequences of our choices.