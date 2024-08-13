Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Emberstorm Entertainment, Fireshine Games, Reka

Reka Announced For Early Access Release In Mid-September

Fireshine Games have confirmed that Reka will be gettiung an Early Access release on Steam, as the game will come out next month

Reka is a third-person exploration and house-building game set in 19th-century rural Europe.

Players control a Slavic witch with a walking cottage, customizing and expanding it over their journey.

Collect ingredients, craft magical goods, and form a bond with your cottage while exploring mystical landscapes.

Indie game developer Emberstorm Entertainment and publisher Fireshine Games confirmed they will release Reka into Early Access next month. The last time we heard anything about this game was back in December 2023, when they said it would be released in Q2 2024. Well, that time came and left without much fanfare, although we did get a free demo across a number of events this Summer. Now we know the game's official Early Access release date is September 12, 2024.

Reka

Reka is an atmospheric third-person exploration and house-building game set in 19th-century rural Europe. Play as an aspiring Slavic witch on her journey to master the art of witchcraft while traveling the countryside with her companion cottage: a colossal, evergrowing chicken-legged home that players must build, customize, and expand over the course of their adventure. Venture across an enchanting European landscape with your living home, upgrading it with additional rooms, furniture, items, and mementos that you find on your journey while collecting ingredients to produce medicine and magical goods to aid – or curse – local villagers. Design and decorate your walking house's interior with complete creative freedom, taking on quests to unlock new decorative items and make it your own.

Form an unbreakable bond with your cottage as you explore new landscapes together, guided by Baba Jaga on your apprenticeship across villages, mystical forests, and more. Master the powers of witchcraft and use the help of your familiars to gather hard-to-reach items while collecting plants, crafting magical supplies, and discovering mythological creatures. Immerse yourself in a cozy cottage-building adventure as a Slavic witch traveling the countryside on their walk home. Build, customize, and expand your cottage over the course of your adventure, designing and decorating your walking home with complete creative freedom while taking on quests to unlock new furniture, decorations, and keepsakes in an atmospheric third-person exploration and house-building adventure.

