Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Emberstorm Entertainment, Fireshine Games, Reka

Reka Will Release The Roots & Remedies Update Next Week

Reka has a brand-new update on the way next week, as Roots & Remedies will bring several free additions, including new crops

Article Summary Reka’s Roots & Remedies update launches May 12 with free gardening and farming content for all players.

Grow new crops like pumpkins, sage, garlic, poppies, and more using an Old Watering Can and other tools.

Create a potion at the Herbalist Workshop that lets your witch communicate with every animal in the game.

Explore Lost Places, find new gear, solve puzzles, teleport home, and enjoy quality-of-life improvements.

Indie game developer Emberstorm Entertainment and publisher Fireshine Games revealed that Reka will be getting a free update next week called Roots & Remedies. This is, to sum it all up, a gardening and farming update for the game, as you'll see tons of new options for plants and food you never had before, asd well as a number of improvement to the game, and some fun additions to help you out. The content will be released on May 12, but until then, we have more details and a trailer for you here.

REKA – Roots & Remedies

The Roots & Remedies update gives budding witches all the tools they need to grow a blossoming garden. Plant seeds to grow pumpkin patches, cabbages, garlic, grain, sage, wolfsbane, poppy fields and more, using your new, trusty Old Watering Can to help your garden bloom. Once harvested, head over to the new Herbalist Workshop to craft a very special potion that grants players the power to speak to animals. Become a witch capable of communicating with the wildlife of REKA's woodlands: every animal in the game can be spoken to, including cats, goats, crows, deer, chickens, donkeys and more.

Also introduced in the Roots & Remedies update, discover new challenges with the addition of 'Lost Places', hidden points of interest located across the game world that reward players with loot for successfully solving puzzles or navigating platforming sequences. Keep an eye out for intriguing-looking paintings and explore ruined buildings for a chance to discover hidden chests – you never know where Lost Places may be hiding. Discover new equipment and wield the new Oil Lantern to help light up your surroundings, hold Swarog's Torch to ignite small flames, and select the new Mortar and Pestle Talisman to quickly teleport home to your walking chicken-legged cottage. Plus, look out for more quality-of-life improvements, along with a new outfit, new trinkets, new interactable NPCs, and much more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!