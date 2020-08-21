ReKTGlobal Reveals Its Acquisition Of Fearless Media

ReKTGlobal announced this week that they made a new acquisition to their portfolio as Fearless media joins the mix. The company may not be immediately recognizable to anyone outside of gaming, but they are a data-driven media agency specializing in entertainment, gaming, electronics, and more. They're primarily known for creating integrated global advertising campaigns in collaboration with companies like PSYONIX, Valve, Turtle Beach, Bethesda, Epic Games, THQ Nordic, Redbox, GuitarWorld, and LessonFace. So it makes perfect sense for RG to pick them up and add them to the company as they basically complete a marketing and promotion end of the company. The announcement didn't really go into details about the finer ends of the deal, nor did it really specify if the company kept everyone on staff or if there will be a change in leadership moving forward. Here's a few quotes from the announcement this week as we see what impact it will have on them int he months to come.

"ReKTGlobal's acquisition of Fearless Media is unlike any other in the esports industry," said Dave Bialek, CEO of ReKTGlobal. "It allows us to fully support the growing demand for advertising and marketing solutions to the gaming and esports community, as we continue to build our industry leading esports marketing portfolio." "We pride ourselves on bringing next level digital marketing solutions to our clients across a multitude of industries," said Cara Scharf, Founder of Fearless Media. "Now through ReKTGlobal, we have the opportunity for cross-pollination across all of our amazing brand partners." "We're excited to welcome Fearless Media to the ReKTGlobal network," commented John Benyamine, CEO and Co-Founder of Greenlit Content. "With the backing of ReKTGlobal, we have continued to grow our esports audience, and with Fearless Media coming aboard, we'll have the ability to connect with an even wider audience to drive integrated marketing solutions across social and traditional media on a global level."