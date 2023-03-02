Relic Space Announces Early Access Release Happening Next Week Fourfold Games and publisher Aurora Punks are releasing Relic Space into Early Access as you'll get to try it out next week.

Indie developer Fourfold Games and publisher Aurora Punks revealed this week that Relic Space will be released into Steam's Early Access next week. In case you haven't seen this game, this is a turn-based sci-fi title where you'll manage your own spaceship, as they have mixed in elements of roguelike RPG and 4X strategy elements in to make it challenging and methodical in the way you approach your moves. The game will be released on March 9th, but until then, enjoy the latest trailer showing it off.

"Taking place in the year 2612, Relic Space features more than 40 distinct regions that players can explore while customizing and upgrading their very own ships. Beyond grid-based, tactical turn-based combat familiar to fans of traditional roguelikes, Relic Space also features realistic damage (think BattleTech) with status effects for individual items. Each weapon, engine or utility item can catch fire, leak power, and generally be buffed and debuffed. Equipment items also affect the ship in unique ways – including manual adjustments for heat and energy levels! In the Relic Space backstory, the galaxy as we know it lies in ruins after a world-ending event known as the Fall. Players take on the role of the legendary Omega – the elite pilot wing of a community of survivors known as the Order. The only way to rebuild civilization is to acquire and research "relics" of the advanced technological past – now scattered among the broken remains of planets and structures that make up the Relic Belts."

Tactical Turn-Based Space Combat: Use your tactical skills on a hex grid with fast-paced 'one-tile-per-turn' mechanics – inspired by traditional roguelikes but with a fluid, modern feel.

Deep Simulation: Realistic combat mechanics simulate damage to individual ship components. Each weapon, engine, or utility item can catch fire, leak power, and acquire many more status effects. You will also need to manage heat, energy, and fuel levels by making smart movement and equipment choices.

Non-Linear Exploration: Freely traverse a procedurally generated solar system with handcrafted elements; 4 main factions and seven minor factions pursue research, trade, construction projects, and other goals.

Flexible Development: Use your growing reputation and influence to acquire more powerful ships and equip them with countless weapon and utility combinations. Acquire new piloting abilities through a flexible skill tree, and research relics to unlock new powers and equipment.

Immersive Setting: Uncover a rich, branching narrative threaded with endless procedurally generated stories in a detailed setting inspired by hard sci-fi.

Uncover a rich, branching narrative threaded with endless procedurally generated stories in a detailed setting inspired by hard sci-fi. Real Space: Movement rules based on actual space physics: motion in a straight line is free – but turning, starting, or stopping will cost energy.