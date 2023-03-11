Renegade Game Studios Announced New Editions Of Three Games Renegade Game Studios announced new versions of the board games Acquire, Junk Orbut, and Robo Rally are on the way.

Renegade Game Studios revealed they are releasing new versions of three of their board games as we're getting Acquire, Robo Rally, and Junk Orbit. They're not really changing much of anything about the games, more like they're getting a refresh for players to enjoy in a slightly new light. We got info on all of them below as you can pore-order them today.

As a powerful real estate tycoon, there are only seven hotel chains in the world worthy of your attention. Using nothing but your wealth and wits, you must vie against other business magnates to manipulate construction and capitalize on mergers — buying, trading, and selling stocks in order to get the greatest return on your investments. Acquire challenges you to pit your resources and resolve against other players in this high-finance game of speculation and strategy by master game designer Sid Sackson.

Plastic board, building tiles, and headquarters! Updated board size, 9×12 space grid with space designations printed on the board.

New font on the tiles for improved legibility.

Classic Mode or Tycoon Mode — play with or without a tertiary stockholder merger bonus.

If you thought that factory robots took the weekend off like you do (well, most of you), then you haven't seen a Robo Rally yet! When the supervisors are gone and the cameras have been angled to watch the ceiling, the robots take charge and participate in exciting and deadly race-battles. Robo Rally is a competitive racing game full of robotic chaos! Program your robot to tag checkpoints, attach powerful upgrades, and turn this dreary old warehouse into a fabulous fast, and frenzied fun factory!

Includes six pre-painted robot miniatures!

Over 80 different possible race course possibilities! Includes four double-sided factory gameboards and thirteen pre-made race courses.

A new system for upgrades that gives players more control over what they can buy and install

Options for short or long races, starter through advanced courses, and variants for play!

One planet's junk is another planet's treasure! You captain your own scavenger ship, collecting space junk and transporting it to any city that will take it. Launching cargo out of the airlock lets you make remote deliveries and propel your ship the same distance, but in the opposite direction, to make direct deliveries – it's astrodynamics for fun and profit! This new edition of Junk Orbit is the same game fans know and love with a new look and more content!

New box! Now in a standard box with a fitted plastic tray for tile storage!

Solo mode included!

Two mini-expansions included! The Mission Control promo pack with new ship cards and player powers and Tours Mini-Expansion with new Tourist cards and ways to score!