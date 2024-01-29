Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout, Fallout 76, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fallout 76: Atlantic City

Fallout 76 Announces Atlantic City – America's Playground Release Date

Fallout 76: Atlantic City – America’s Playground will be coming this March, but before that, you can play it on the Public Test Servers.

Bethesda Softworks has officially put a release date on Fallout 76 Announces Atlantic City – America's Playground, as it arrives in March. The brand new expansion of content will delve deeper into the region of what used to be New Jersey, as you'll start encountering dangerous creatures that seem to have gained life after being sprung from nature. This is a completely free update for all Fallout 76 players, which will be added to the game on March 26, but you can play it on the Public Test Servers right now. We have more details on the update from the developers and more info on their latest Inside the Vault blog.

Fallout 76: Atlantic City – America's Playground

When we last left the glitzy boardwalk of Atlantic City, we had run a deadly game show with the Showmen and even encountered The Family, the local organized crime outfit. Now, the leader of Atlantic City's own Municipal Government, Mayor Tim, calls upon your help against an invasion of Overgrown. Can you fend off the dangerous plant-like beings encroaching upon Atlantic City in this all-new Expedition Mission? Back home in Appalachia, players will embark upon a new multi-mission questline surrounding the glamorous Russo Family. Opening a new nightclub in Appalachia, the Russos hope to start a quieter – though still comfortable – life away from the rat race of Atlantic City. Sadly, that won't be in the cards: As a deadly plot unfolds, players must uncover the skeletons (or perhaps devils) lurking in the Russo family's closet in this new quest coming to Fallout 76.

Atlantic City – America's Playground also expands upon Fallout's take of post-nuclear New Jersey, allowing players to further explore the City at their own leisure or even take on new Side Quests. Meet with the local merchants and shop, help track down a missing journalist chronicling the deadly Blood Eagles or even play part in passing on the torch within the inner circle of The Family! Players can also expect a new Season full of rewards to collect when Atlantic City – America's Playground launches this March. We're also excited to introduce some fresh changes to our Seasons system to offer players more flexibility when earning rewards. Note that these features won't be available in the current PTS, but we can't wait to share more as we get closer to the update's launch this March.

