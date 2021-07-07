Renegade Game Studios Announces Artisans Of Splendent Vale

Renegade Game Studios has been working on quite a few projects lately. From the expansion of the Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals card game to even more expansion goodness in the Power Rangers Deck-Building Game, Renegade's been busy with making games that many different players can enjoy. Most currently, they have announced a Kickstarter campaign for their next game: Artisans of Splendent Vale.

In Artisans of Splendent Vale, players play as a troupe of artisans with different sets of crafting skills as they try to navigate a fantastical and magical world setting. According to the press release by Renegade Game Studios, players will:

Experience a deep narrative campaign where your choices will help shape the story. Overcome challenges during tactical action scenes played out on specialized grid maps. Teamwork and careful strategy will be crucial during these encounters.

The key features for this game include:

A cooperative store driven adventure through the Splendent Vale!

Play as one of four diverse and unique characters each with their own specialized crafting skills.

Your choices will determine your adventure path through each of the adventures.

Experience individual interludes to build your story, separately from the group's tale.

Work together to overcome tactical challenges during action scenes!

The Kickstarter for Artisans of Splendent Vale will be coming soon, but you can be notified by Renegade Game Studios about the launch of the campaign by clicking here. The game is still a fair way's away, but what do you think about this game? Does it sound like a fun premise to work with, and do the mechanics in the features sound fun as well? Let us know what your thoughts are about this upcoming game in the comments below!