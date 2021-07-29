Renegade Game Studios Announces G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game

Renegade Game Studios announced today they have a brand new G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game on the way later this year. This 1-4 player game will have you fighting the greatest ar of red and blue lasers you'll ever see as the American forces take on the evil organization Cobra and thwart them from taking over the world. Aside from the standard array of cards players will use for each side, the game comes with a complement of dozens of G.I. Joe heroes and vehicles, 36 unique missions, and Expert Mode cards for even greater challenges. The game is currently up for pre-order for $45, and you can snag it from their website. Everyone who pre-orders the game will get the Bonus Box #1, featuring Dawn Moreno as a G.I. JOE leader, as well as an alternate round-marker, and a buildable punchboard hangar!

The game doesn't have a proper release date yet, however,m they are projecting it will be coming out sometime in October 2021. You can read a little but more about it below as we now get to speculate who has been included in the rosters of heroes and villains.

Fall In! The evil organization Cobra threatens the world with their schemes and it's up to you to stop them! In this Deck-Building game, you and your fellow players will lead teams of G.I. Joe soldiers on missions to stop Cobra's dastardly plans! Each player starts the game with a meager deck that will grow more powerful as you recruit veterans from the G.I. Joe team, requisition gear, and field new vehicles. This fully cooperative game pits you against increasingly dangerous missions to save the world. This Core Set begins your journey with everything needed to play, but be prepared for more Joes and missions to come!