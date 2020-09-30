Renegade Game Studios Expands Its Partnership With Hasbro

Renegade Game Studios revealed this morning that they have expanded their partnership with fellow game distributor Hasbro. Not uncommon but not exactly talked about, the two companies have done business with each other in the past and produced some awesome results. They both first partnered up on Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid Miniatures Board Game in 2018, which got them 11 expansion over the course of the past two years and made it a popular title with fans of the franchise. Keeping that partnership going, they will be releasing a 5th Edition compatible Power Rangers RPG and the upcoming Power Rangers Deck-Building Game. The latter of which will have a virtual demo during at Renegade Con, taking place from October 9th-11th, with the game due to be released sometime in Q2 2021. The RPG has us interested as we're curious how the two brands will be going about making it playable without being restricting. You can read a couple of quotes from the announcement below as we look forward to seeing what they do.

"Hasbro has brought so much joy to fans through these worlds filled with rich narratives and iconic characters. We are excited to expand our relationship with Hasbro to help bring these stories to hobby tabletops in a new way, "explains Scott Gaeta, President and Publisher at Renegade Game Studios. "We're thrilled to expand our relationship with Renegade Game Studios to include more fan favorite brands from our portfolio," said Casey Collins, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Consumer Products at Hasbro. "The tabletop and roleplaying games Renegade Game Studios innovated for the Power Rangers franchise have proved to authentically connect with both gamers and the Ranger Nation and we are confident that G.I. Joe, Transformers and My Little Pony fans will love the exciting games coming soon."