Renegade Game Studios Unveils Wayfarers Of The South Tigris

Renegade Game Studios revealed a brand new title on the way as we're getting Wayfarers Of The South Tigris later this year. This particular game is the latest addition to a long-time partnership collaboration with Garphill Games as they take players to an interesting location. This game will transport you to Baghdad on the Tigris River, specifically during 832 AD, as you will be exploring this new locale, the world around it, the stars above it, and ultimately document things through a journal with a dice placement system. The game is currently up for pre-order as they're selling it for $60 via their website at the link above. Those who choose to pre-order will be getting a special nine-card promo pack, absolutely free with the game. You can read up more on the board game below as it will be shipped out something in Q4 2022.

Wayfarers of the South Tigris is set during the height of the Abbasid Caliphate, circa 820 AD. As brave explorers, cartographers and astronomers, players set off from Baghdad to map the surrounding land, waterways, and heavens above. Players must carefully manage their caravan of workers and equipment, while reporting back regularly to journal their findings at the House of Wisdom. Will you succeed in impressing the Caliph, or lose your way and succumb to the wilderness? Challenging dice placement strategy game! Become explorers, cartographers, and astronomers, delving into the lands around ancient Baghdad. Grow your personal map tableau, gaining access to new actions and abilities. 3 double-sided Main Board Sections

4 double-sided Player Boards

20 Dice (5 in each player color)

60 Influence (15 in each player color)

4 Player Markers (1 in each player color)

12 Workers (4 in each player color)

62 Upgrade Tiles

10 Journal Tiles

48 Silver & 48 Provisions

36 Townsfolk Cards

36 Land Cards

36 Water Cards

36 Space Cards

16 Inspiration Cards

6 Scheme Cards (for Solo play)