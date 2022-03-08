Renegade Unveils Expansions For G.I. Joe & Transformers Deck Games

Renegade Game Studios has revealed two new expansions for both the Transformers and G.I. Joe deck-building games. Starting with the Transformers, you'll be getting playable Decepticons in A Rising Darkness, which is a new standalone expansion with several new cards and modes of plan that will bring evil characters like Megatron, Starscream, and more to the forefront of the fight. That set is currently on pre-order for $45. The G.I. Joe set called The Shadow of the Serpent, which adds two new missions that introduce new tricks to trip up the heroes and provide new challenges. This set will also come with new cards for the main deck, new Joe Leaders, additional Complications, and a 5-piece Command Center you can build over the course of the game. This set is going for $30, also for pre-order. You can read more about both below as they're expected to release this June.

Transformers Deck-Building Game: A Rising Darkness Become a mighty Decepticon and race to defeat the Autobots in this standalone expansion to the Transformers Deck-Building Game! This expansion is compatible with the core game and will offer 2 primary modes of play: Competitive mode (the Decepticons squabble amongst each other while they face the Autobots) and Cooperative mode (the Decepticons join their forces to defeat the Autobots). This expansion also introduces rules for Team vs Team games, featuring Decepticon players against Autobot players when combined with the Core Set. Features: Play as Decepticons!

Standalone Expansion

Combine with the Core Set for Team vs Team games!

Explore a Matrix of cards to discover allies and enemies Contents Summary: 174 Standard Size Cards (including Autobot & Decepticon cards)

6 Oversized Character Cards

10 Encounter Cards

5 Reference Cards

G.I. JOE Deck-Building Game – Shadow Of The Serpent Expansion The evil organization Cobra threatens the world with their schemes and it's up to you to stop them! In this Deck-Building game, you and your fellow players will lead teams of G.I. Joe soldiers on missions to stop Cobra's dastardly plans! You have survived the Core Set Missions and are ready for more. This expansion includes new missions, main deck cards, Cobra Officers and Troopers, and a command center to build and protect! Features: 2 new missions!

New main deck cards including new Joes, utility items, weapons and more!

New Cobra Officers to confront and Cobra Troopers to defeat.

A Command Center to build and protect!

Includes a new Expert Mode card for even greater challenges! Contents Summary: 20 Main Deck Cards

13 Cobra Cards

8 Complication Cards

4 Leader Cards

1 Expert Mode Card

36 Mission Cards

5 Command Center Tiles