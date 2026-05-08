Posted in: Capcom, Games, Resident Evil, Video Games | Tagged: Leon Must Die Forever, Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem Adds "Leon Must Die Forever" Minigame

Resident Evil Requiem has a new minigame added in the latest update you might get a kick out of called "Leon Must Die Forever"

Article Summary Resident Evil Requiem adds Leon Must Die Forever, a brutal post-game minigame with nonstop combat and harder enemies.

Battle through remixed areas, beat tougher bosses, and survive five rising difficulty ranks while racing against the clock.

Each run changes area order and enhancer ability options, giving Resident Evil Requiem players more replay value.

The Resident Evil Requiem update also fixes bugs, adds PC DualSense support, and launches new Leon merch.

Capcom has sent out a brand-new update for Resident Evil Requiem that will tap into the minds of those who just can't help but enjoy punishment in the new minigame: Leon Must Die Forever. The new mode combines gauntlet-style action with the never-ending threat of zombies as you'll play through specific areas of the game that have been given a spike in difficulty for you to survive, as you'll take out everything in your path and then take on an even greater boss at the end. Do you have what it takes to survive or will you just die over and over again? We have more details on the mode here as it's now available in the game when you update it.

Take Punishment in Resident Evil Requiem To The Next Level as Leon Must Die Forever

Leon Must Die Forever is an extra game mode that is unlocked after players complete the main story and comes packed with the nonstop combat action that players know and love from legendary agent Leon S. Kennedy. Fight your way through areas you've visited previously throughout the game and defeat the final boss, all with stronger enemy variants, five increasingly difficulty ranks, and a race against the clock! Fill your enhancement gauge by defeating enemies in order to unlock Leon's "enhancer abilities" exclusive to this game mode.

The order and progression of each area, plus options for Leon's "enhancer abilities," differ among each run, adding to increased replayability. Alongside the release of Leon Must Die Forever comes several additional announcements:

Various bug fixes across platforms have been addressed

Added PC support for the DualSense wireless controller's adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and motion sensor features

All-new Leon Must Die Forever merch, including t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies, is available now on Amazon!

And don't forget that the first-ever Resident Evil amiibo figures release on July 30 featuring the main characters from Resident Evil Requiem, Grace Ashcroft and Leon S. Kennedy!

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