Resident Evil Survival Unit Drops New Cinematic Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Resident Evil Survival Unit, as they show off multiple characters from the franchise working together

Set in a parallel universe, players team up survivors and fight off zombie hordes in an original storyline.

Manage your own mansion base, prepare with classic weapons, and interact with fan-favorite heroes.

Face real-time defense battles and new creatures, including designs from famed artist Yoshitaka Amano.

Aniplex and mobile developer JoyCity Corporation released a new trailer for the upcoming release of Resident Evil Survival Unit. This is basically two minutes worth of seeing some of your favorite characters from the franchise interact with each other and form a team, as you'll work to put together the best combination of them possible to fight off the zombie hordes. Enjoy the trailer as we're still waiting on a release date.

Resident Evil Survival Unit

The game opens with the protagonist awakening in a mysterious hospital, having been used as a test subject by the Umbrella Corporation. As players uncover the truth and attempt to escape, the story unfolds into a parallel world where familiar characters from the original series return in a brand-new storyline that explores new developments and adventures alongside them. Build, Prepare, Survive: Players will establish and manage their own base—an intricately designed mansion where iconic characters live and interact. Fans will appreciate the detailed interiors and decorative elements that evoke the atmosphere of the Resident Evil universe, along with interactive dialogue events that bring the characters to life. Gameplay includes purchasing items from the iconic Weapons Merchant featured in the original series, preparing for missions, and crafting survival strategies. Careful planning and tactical preparation are key to survival.

Players will establish and manage their own base—an intricately designed mansion where iconic characters live and interact. Fans will appreciate the detailed interiors and decorative elements that evoke the atmosphere of the Resident Evil universe, along with interactive dialogue events that bring the characters to life. Gameplay includes purchasing items from the iconic Weapons Merchant featured in the original series, preparing for missions, and crafting survival strategies. Careful planning and tactical preparation are key to survival. Assemble Your Dream Team: Fan-favorite characters such as Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, and Jill Valentine return, allowing players to form cross-title teams. Each character brings unique skills and traits, enabling diverse tactical combinations and offering a fresh experience for longtime fans.

Fan-favorite characters such as Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, and Jill Valentine return, allowing players to form cross-title teams. Each character brings unique skills and traits, enabling diverse tactical combinations and offering a fresh experience for longtime fans. Real-Time Defense Battles: As the game progresses, players will face intense defense battles against powerful creatures inspired by the Resident Evil universe. Success depends on strategic use of character abilities and environmental mechanics, delivering high-stakes, real-time combat.

As the game progresses, players will face intense defense battles against powerful creatures inspired by the Resident Evil universe. Success depends on strategic use of character abilities and environmental mechanics, delivering high-stakes, real-time combat. Original Creature Design: World-renowned artist Yoshitaka Amano joins the project as a guest designer, contributing the original creature "Mortem." Amano's design captures a psychological sense of fear—an eerie presence that lingers in the unknown. His unique vision adds a haunting new layer to the Resident Evil mythos.

