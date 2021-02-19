Resident Evil's Ada Wong Joins Teppen As The Latest Hero

Capcom and GungHo Online Entertainment have added Resident Evil's Ada Wong to Teppen as the game's latest hero. The character will officially join the game on March 1st, 2021, with the next expansion, A Dark Agenda, when the game's Heroes assemble in the Land of Illusion. That expansion will see two important additions in having all existing Heroes receive new Unit Cards, and new Action Cards show each Hero's story from Ada's perspective. You can read more about the Beautiful Spy below.

Teppen Hero: the beautiful spy, Ada Wong

Hero Art 1: Blackout

Remove 1 enemy unit with 3 Attack or less from the game.

Hero Art 2: Mirage Decoy

Lock all of your empty board slots for 10 seconds, then return all enemy units with an MP cost equal to or less than the number of board slots inflicted with Lock +2 to the deck.

Hero Art 3: Break Away

Return 1 friendly purple unit to your EX Pocket and give it -2 MP. (MP costs cannot fall below 1.) Other than the unit returned, place 1 random purple unit in the EX Pocket onto the field.

Cards

S. A-Class Strider Hiryu: Human, MP 5, Attack 2, HP 7

<Rush> Attacking: Randomly Explore for 1 Option A, Option B, or Option C

Option A: MP 1, Give 1 friendly unit <Shield>. Deal 3 damage to 1 random enemy unit

Option B: MP 1, Give 1 friendly unit <Agility> (10 seconds). Deal 3 damage to 1 random enemy unit

Option C: MP 1, Give 1 friendly unit <Flight> (effective for 1 attack). Deal 3 damage to 1 random enemy unit

Kyogoku Maria: Human, MP 5, Attack 1, HP 10

Whenever 1 of your board slots are inflicted with Lock: Gain +2 Attack. When Lock is removed: Deal damage to 1 random enemy unit equal to own Attack and give your Hero +2 Life.

Mortal Enemies: MP 2, Deal damage equal to the number of Teppen Action Cards used in this battle +1 split among all enemy units. (Maximum 10 damage) If a unit is destroyed by this damage, randomly Explore for 1 Option A, Option B, Option C. Action cards used: 0

Preliminary Survey: MP 2, For each of your board slots that are inflicted with Lock, draw 1 card and put it into the EX Pocket.

Nowhere to Turn: MP 2, Activate the following effects based on the number of your board spaces inflicted with Lock. 1 or more: Return 1 random enemy unit with HP 5 or less to the deck.

2 or more: Give up to 2 random units in your hand or EX Pocket with an MP cost of 2 or more MP -2 (MP costs cannot drop below 1).

Punishment for Betrayal: MP 5, Destroy 1 random enemy unit with 3 or more Attack. Give 1 random friendly unit +1/+1.