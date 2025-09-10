Posted in: Fellow Traveller, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Saltstone Studios, The Hearth & Harbour

Restaurant Management RPG The Hearth & Harbour Announced

A brand-new restaurant management RPG has been announced, as The Hearth & Harbour has been confirmed for a PC release "soon"

Article Summary The Hearth & Harbour is a new restaurant management RPG from Saltstone Studios and Fellow Traveller.

Restore The Silver Spoon and shape its fate through menu, decor, and community-driven choices.

Turn-based tactical gameplay blends managing staff, sourcing produce, and building relationships.

Set in the world of The Pale Beyond, every decision impacts the narrative and your Lewthport legacy.

Indie game developer Saltstone Studios and publisher Fellow Traveller have revealed their next game, The Hearth & Harbour, putting a new spin on the tavern keeper genre. This is a proper restaurant management RPG title where you will run a run-down restaurant, attempting to bring it back to life with a new decor, a new menu, and a new sense of community, as you attempt to help both your own business and the community surrounding it. The game doesn't have a release date, only that it's "coming soon." So for now, enjoy the trailer and details here.

The Hearth & Harbour

In The Hearth & Harbour, an adventure narrative game set in the same time and universe as The Pale Beyond, you're tasked with deciding the fate of the rundown restaurant The Silver Spoon. You've arrived in the harbour city of Lewthport, having left your life and home country behind, and aim to find a new home for yourself here, where everybody knows everybody and the community is strong. The restaurant is a lifeline for the people of Lewthport, nourishing them literally and socially. With big dreams and an even bigger loan to repay after borrowing to overhaul the restaurant, it's crucial that the reopening is a success. (No pressure.)

Being a restaurateur in The Hearth & Harbour isn't just about keeping the lights on; it's about choosing how you will weave yourself into the fabric of Lewthport. What you're able to put on your menu depends on the connections you build with the townsfolk and the relationships you nurture in the community. In turn, the dishes you serve directly shape who walks through your door, which patrons you'll meet, what bonds you can form, and which story arcs unfold.

Your choices ripple outward from there: decide whether to transform The Silver Spoon into a bustling bistro or a humble greasy diner, sourcing produce at the market, hiring staff, and shaping its décor. And when service begins, balance it all through turn-based tactical gameplay, keeping guests, staff, and your bank balance satisfied while every decision draws you deeper into the lives of the locals. Featuring adventure management strategy, customization, and strong, character-driven storytelling, you'll discover that in The Hearth & Harbour, the dishes themselves aren't the only thing on the menu.

