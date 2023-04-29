Retro-Style Platformer Tiny Thor Reveals New Gameplay Trailer Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Tiny Thor as the game is being set for release sometime during Q2 2023.

Gameforge 4D and Asylum Square released a new trailer this past week for their upcoming retro-style platformer Tiny Thor. The devs basically wanted to show off more of the gameplay, which harkens back to the classic arcade-style platformers you would come across back in the '80s and '90s. If you haven't checked out the game yet, you play as a tiny god of thunder, utilizing the bouncy power of Mjölnir to navigate levels and defeat enemies in creative ways. You can check out the trailer down at the bottom as we're waiting on a release date, set to happen sometime in Q2 2023.

"Tiny Thor features 16-bit graphics and gameplay centered around using Mjölnir, leading our Norse hero through challenging levels filled with all kinds of obstacles. It offers tight controls, fast-paced action, and an experience tinged with nostalgia. Tiny Thor will feel familiar to retro fans, but also unique in its own ways. It features true 16-bit pixel art from Henk Nieborg and an original soundtrack by Chris Hülsbeck. Starting as a relatively simple platformer, Tiny Thor unfolds along the way, as you unlock all kinds of abilities that you dreamed of having back in the day. The platforming is punctuated with exhilarating boss battles which will test the son of Odin. Each realm features a set of almighty adversaries who want to stop Thor on his way to becoming a true god. You will need to make use of everything you learned along the way to beat them!