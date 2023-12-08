Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2P Games, Return From Core, Tanxun Studio

Return From Core Will Enter Early Access Next Week

2P Games will release Return From Core on Steam next week, as the game enters Early Access with a limited build of the game.

Article Summary Indie game Return From Core enters Steam Early Access on December 14, 2023.

Explore underground cities and caves post-tragedy in an immersive survival experience.

Collect resources, craft gear, and build bases in an expansive underworld adventure.

Befriend hybrid monster girls, each with unique abilities, to aid in your journey.

Indie game developer Tanxun Studio and publisher 2P Games have confirmed Return From Core will be going into Early Access on Steam next week. Players will be given an early build of the game that will allow you to explore the underground cities and caves of the underground after a tragedy took place up top on the surface. What will you discover in the depths of this underground location? We have more info on the game for you below, along with the latest trailer showing it off, as the game will be released on December 14, 2023.

Return From Core

After catastrophe strikes the surface, the remnants of humanity take refuge in the Earth's core. As one of the last humans, search for ancient technology in hopes of restoring civilization and returning to the sunlight. Pickaxe through the depths to collect resources, equipment, and create a temporary base. Discover the mysteries of the world below on a quest to reclaim the surface. Collect and harvest natural resources while digging through the dark and desolate caverns. Craft essential gear and weapons, as well as build a base of operations. Adapt to the rocky surroundings by planting a garden to produce food and other ingredients to concoct health and stamina potions.

Hunt the local cave critters including huge rodents, grotesque worms, and putrid slime balls as alternate forms of sustenance. Combing through the catacombs may seem lonely, but friends exist even beneath the surface. Befriend the different hybrid monster girls, humanoid creatures with supernatural abilities. Learn their personalities and quirks to earn their favor and the aid of their powerful abilities. Lilith acts as a guide through the treacherous tunnels, providing useful tips and hints. Exercise caution with Cartier, a deceptive wolf girl with a fierce temper perfect for unleashing on fearsome foes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!