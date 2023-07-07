Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mobile, Return To Monkey Island, Terrible Toybox

Return To Monkey Island Is Coming To Mobile Devices

Devolver Digital confirmed this week that they will release a mobile version of Return To Monkey Island near the end of the month.

Devolver Digital and Terrible Toybox confirmed this week that Return To Monkey Island is coming to mobile platforms later this month. By all accounts, this will be the same version of the game you have already seen on PC and consoles, just modified with new controls to work for iOS and Android devices. You can pre-register right now to play the game, as they will officially launch it for mobile on July 27th, 2023. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer below, showing off how it will look and play on mobile.

"Return to Monkey Island is an unexpected, thrilling return of series creator Ron Gilbert that continues the story of the legendary adventure games The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. It's been many years since Guybrush Threepwood was last locked in a battle of wits with his nemesis, the zombie pirate LeChuck. His true love, Elaine Marley, has turned her focus away from governing, and Guybrush himself is adrift and unfulfilled, having never found the Secret of Monkey Island. Hip, young pirate leaders led by Captain Madison have shuffled the old guard from power, Melee Island has taken a turn for the worse, and famed businessman Stan has been imprisoned for 'marketing-related crimes.'"

"Banter with old friends and new faces on familiar islands now under dangerous new leadership. Then, take to the high seas and explore the new and unknown as you work your way out of tough predicaments. Clever puzzles, bizarre situations, and devastating ripostes are all that stand between Guybrush and glory. The new chapter in the Monkey Island series marks the return of the iconic series' creator Ron Gilbert, joined by game co-writer Dave Grossman, art director Rex Crowle (Knights & Bikes, Tearaway), and composers Peter McConnell, Michael Land, and Clint Bajakian (Monkey Island, Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge)."

