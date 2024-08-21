Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Raccoon Logic Studios, Revenge of the Savage Planet

Revenge Of The Savage Planet Announced at Gamescom 2024

Journey to the Savage Planet is getting a prequel as Revenge Of The Savage Planet was announced during Gamescom 2024 this week

Article Summary Journey to the Savage Planet prequel, Revenge of the Savage Planet, announced at Gamescom 2024 for a 2025 release.

Players stranded on an alien planet must craft, explore, and survive various dangers to make their way home.

Features third-person online co-op, couch co-op, crossplay, and exploration of four uniquely designed planets.

Customization options for habitat and character, plus collect and pen alien creatures in scenic Nu Florida.

Indie game developer and publisher Raccoon Logic Studios revealed their latest game during Gamescom 2024, as we're getting Revenge of the Savage Planet. The game serves as a sequel to Journey to the Savage Planet; the game puts you in a position of finding out that the colonization plans have been canceled and you've been fired just as you arrived on the somewhat established base. Now, it's up to you to survive here and get the hell off this rock before it kills you. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be out sometime in 2025.

Revenge of the Savage Planet

Revenge of the Savage Planet will see you unceremoniously ousted from your mission to colonize space after the powers that be deemed space exploration far too costly and challenging; they ultimately made you redundant during your 80 years of cryosleep. So, stranded on an alien planet with nothing but your wits and whatever you can scavenge from the vibrant landscape, you'll head out on an adventure to explore strange new lands, collecting and crafting new gear in an effort to make your way home.

Third-Person Online Co-Op & Crossplay – Play with your best friend, partner, or hellspawn on/or between any platform and now in third-person! You'll be tasked with fully exploring and understanding these beautiful alien landscapes and uncovering their secrets.

– Play with your best friend, partner, or hellspawn on/or between any platform and now in third-person! You'll be tasked with fully exploring and understanding these beautiful alien landscapes and uncovering their secrets. Couch Co-Op with Split Screen – Experience the nostalgia-tinged joy of sitting on the same couch and playing on the same screen with someone you love, like the olden days but with 100% more corporate satire

– Experience the nostalgia-tinged joy of sitting on the same couch and playing on the same screen with someone you love, like the olden days but with 100% more corporate satire Survive FOUR Savage PlanetS – Populate your Kindex by exploring four large, vibrant worlds, each with its own weird and wonderful plants and creatures. Scan everything, catalog everything, hopefully, increase your science level… and you might even unlock new (yet still 4th best) gear! Plus… there may be more than four planets. Maybe.

– Populate your Kindex by exploring four large, vibrant worlds, each with its own weird and wonderful plants and creatures. Scan everything, catalog everything, hopefully, increase your science level… and you might even unlock new (yet still 4th best) gear! Plus… there may be more than four planets. Maybe. Space Action & Adventure – Run, Jump, Shoot, Grind, Stomp, Dodge, Slide, Lasso, and Grapple your way through the world! While you're at it, you'll also be experimenting with three different types of gameplay goo, most of which are highly flammable! Overcome challenging combat encounters with alien boss battles, suggestive fauna, problematic software, and maybe even a greedy CEO.

– Run, Jump, Shoot, Grind, Stomp, Dodge, Slide, Lasso, and Grapple your way through the world! While you're at it, you'll also be experimenting with three different types of gameplay goo, most of which are highly flammable! Overcome challenging combat encounters with alien boss battles, suggestive fauna, problematic software, and maybe even a greedy CEO. Habitat & Character Customization – Alien plants! Exciting gear! Weird rocks! Each planet is packed with nooks and crannies hiding all manner of rewards and secrets. While you're at it you can even customize yourself, and your tiny habitat-like corner of the universe.

– Alien plants! Exciting gear! Weird rocks! Each planet is packed with nooks and crannies hiding all manner of rewards and secrets. While you're at it you can even customize yourself, and your tiny habitat-like corner of the universe. Collect Alien Creatures – Intergalactic Hoarders can also use their Lasso to Capture and Collect dozens of strange creatures, then go visit them once they're relocated "happily placed" in Pens outside your customizable space trailer in scenic Nu Florida. After all, who is the real dangerous enemy, the corporate profiteers who fired you or a slimy exploding alien creature

