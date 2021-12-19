Reverie Knights Tactics To Be Released In Late January

Reverie Knights Tactics finally has a release date as 1C Entertainment will be publishing the game on both PC and consoles in late January. The 2D turn-based tactical RPG has been talked about for over a year, but finally, you'll be able to play the full game on January 25th, 2021. Complete with an immersive story and hand-drawn visuals that just from the trailer alone make it feel like a big deal. Enjoy the look at it below as it will be out in about five weeks.

Embark on an expedition to save your loved ones from Lennórien, the lost elven city, while fighting the goblin menace that spreads its terror across the continent. Lead your party of heroes, each one with distinct, special abilities and skills, allowing you to use multiple battle strategies and powerful team attacks to defeat your enemies. Discover a fantasy world featuring deep map and scenario exploration in an epic adventure, visual novel style. Craft new items and accessories from the treasures you collect and use them to gain tactical advantage every time you configure your characters. Beautiful Hand Drawn Art: Meticulous multilayer artwork from pencil sketch to full detail color.

Decision-driven Storyline: Make multiple decisions affecting the story, your character's affinity towards chaos/order and other characters` reactions.

Character Customization: Customize characters' performance attributes, skills, and accessories to improve their abilities and fit your playstyle.

Item Crafting: Collect new items and resources as you explore the world and discover their various combinations to create new, more powerful equipment and consumables.

Exploration: Find your way through an expansive map, unlocking secret quests, solving puzzles, and exploring scenarios and dungeons filled with evil and danger.

Up to Four Hero Characters: Control 4 different heroes, each one with distinct, special abilities, skills and personality, allowing multiple battle strategies and team attack combos.

Battle Phases: React to your opponents' strategy and come up with the perfect tactic every turn, challenging you to think ahead.

Interactive Battle Scenarios: Manipulate parts of the battle environments, and use scenario effects to your advantage.

Multiple Battle Grids: Each battle contains a different isometric grid with distinct obstacles and destructible items, making every battle a unique experience.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Reverie Knights Tactics – Release Date Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/Sl2d5SYCXUs)