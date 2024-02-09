Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Bluepoch Games, Reverse: 1999

Reverse: 1999 Releases Character & Event Guide For Shamane

We have two guides provided by Bluepoch Games, going over the character Shamane and a special event, both available in Reverse: 1999.

Shamane as a one-armed hermit turned Beast DPS with reality damage and critical rates.

Best gear for Shamane includes 'Carat of A Heart' and other Psychubes boosting his power.

'Shamane's Left Arm' event runs until Feb 22, offering rewards for completing game campaign.

Bluepoch Games has released two new guides today for Shamane in Reverse: 1999 today, as you get a Character Guide and an Event Guide. These were released to the public today to better prepare players for whatever lies ahead, if you happen to be playing the game. We have both of them simplified for you below, as you can play the character right now in Version 1.3 Phase 2, which came out earlier this week.

Reverse: 1999 – Shamane Character Guide

Shamane is a one-armed former hermit that may appear unsophisticated at first glance, but in actuality has experienced enough in life to make him a wise man. He discovered righteousness after suffering a family tragedy. Despair had pushed him to the edge of the abyss, but time helped in washing away the pain. Isolated in the snowy mountains, Shamane found his true self after years of practice in metaphysical meditations. While in the abyss, Shamane was lost among the thorns and ashes of memory. He endured pain for what felt like forever, just as an endless gale may howl against rugged stone. Now, however, as the snow begins melting into streams, which thunder down into the valley like music, Shamane will choose to embrace nature with feet firmly planted on the ground. Shamane is a Beast DPS character that inflicts reality damage. His Ultimate deals reality damage to all enemies in his vicinity. This attack benefits from an increased Critical Rate and inflicts additional reality damage to the main target. Excess Critical Rate is converted to critical damage.

Skill Introduction

Apprentice's Dance: 1-target attack. Deals reality damage and grants the caster [Nature's Blessing].

1-target attack. Deals reality damage and grants the caster [Nature's Blessing]. Spirit Medium: Mass debuff. Damage taken increases, and reality DEF and mental DEF decrease for all enemies for two rounds.

Mass debuff. Damage taken increases, and reality DEF and mental DEF decrease for all enemies for two rounds. Ultimate Skill "Edict of Atman": Mass attack. Deals reality damage to all enemies. This attack enjoys an increased Critical Rate and deals additional reality damage to the main target. Excess Critical Rate is converted to critical damage.

Mass attack. Deals reality damage to all enemies. This attack enjoys an increased Critical Rate and deals additional reality damage to the main target. Excess Critical Rate is converted to critical damage. Insight 1: For each [Stats Down] status on the target, the attack enjoys increased damage dealt. When the caster enters battle, they gain two stacks of [Nature's Blessing]. [Nature's Blessing]: After casting the Ultimate, spend up to five stacks of this status (spend all stacks if less than five) and gain an equal number of Moxie.

For each [Stats Down] status on the target, the attack enjoys increased damage dealt. When the caster enters battle, they gain two stacks of [Nature's Blessing]. Insight 2: Damage dealt increases when the caster enters battle.

Damage dealt increases when the caster enters battle. Insight 3: At the start of every second round, gain one stack of [Nature's Blessing].

Build Guide for Shamane – Psychubus

(Recommended) The Carat of A Heart: All amplification fits perfectly with Shamane. When using this psychube, players need to plan on acquiring Shamane's Moxie.

Hopscotch: Increases damage when Shamane successfully defeats enemies.

Brave New World: The damage bonus after Kaalaa Baunaa casts a single-target Ultimate could be useful.

Her Second Life: Since Shamane's Ultimate can be a mass attack, this psychube can bring extra healing for the team.

Team Build

Shamane could be a sub-DPS on the team, enabling other characters to deal massive damage with his strong debuffs on enemies.

DPS: Lilya, A Knight, Centurion, and other DPS characters

Healer: Tooth Fairy

Event Guide (Shamane's Left Arm)

The Reverse: 1999 event runs now until February 22 and offers Clear Drops and plenty of growth materials to players. Note that "Shamane's Left Arm" is only available to players who have completed the game's main campaign, "In Our Time." Former hermit Shamane has a pretty nifty prosthetic left arm. Unfortunately, sometimes it doesn't function as intended. Ignite the pine branches, play the divine drum, and listen to the language of beasts. Shamane's left arm will be as firm as a tree and agile as an ape in no time. To start, Reverse: 1999 players need to connect the prosthetic parts sequentially. Next, join the two different colored circuits sequentially/ Now drag the circuitry module to complete the blueprint and circuit. Finally, drag the circuitry module to complete the blueprint and join the two circuits.

