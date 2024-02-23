Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Bluepoch Games, Reverse: 1999

Reverse: 1999 Reveals New Details About Version 1.4

Reverse: 1999 has revealed what's to come in the next major update, as Version 1.4 will bring a ton of new content next week.

Article Summary Reverse: 1999 Version 1.4 introduces new island, characters, and gameplay modes.

Two new 6-star arcanists to summon with character story events.

Three innovative gameplay modes added, including 3D puzzles and boss rush.

Earn free character pulls and explore new in-game activities and updates.

Bluepoch Games revealed what's to come in the next major update for Reverse: 1999, as players will be getting Version 1,4 on February 29, 2024. The game will be adding two new characters to the mix over the next month, as well as new events to take part in, new gameplay modes to try, several new activities, and more. We have the rundown from the devs below and the latest trailer to show it off.

Reverse: 1999 – Version 1.4

Version 1.4 introduces a major storyline that sees Timekeeper Vertin and arcanist companions Sonetto, Regulus, and Liliya traveling to a mysterious island unaffected by the "Storm." It also includes three new powerful arcanists, three original game modes, epic rewards that enable players to gain 20 free pulls and a free 5-star character, and various in-game activities, making this the most content-heavy update released so far. New players can gain up to 80 free pulls in this new version.

Two New Characters

In Phase 1, players will be able to summon the clever but absent-minded 37, a 6-star Star-type arcanist, with the banner "Beyond the World of Matters."

In Phase 2, players will be able to summon the scholarly hermit 6, a 6-star Intelligence-type arcanist, with the banner "Seeker in the Cave."

Character story events will be available for each new arcanist.

Three New Gameplay Modes

Take down one big bad after another in the boss rush gameplay challenge "Mane's Bulletin."

Explore and solve the Reverse: 1999 's first 3D puzzles in "The Three Doors."

's first 3D puzzles in "The Three Doors." Dive deeper into character stories with "Anecdote" featuring the never-before-seen backstories of arcanists Charlie and Oliver Fog.

New In-Game Activities

In the time-limited summon event "Abundance of the Water – The First Milestone," players will be able to claim up to seven free daily single summons of 6-star characters like An-an Lee, A Knight, Melania, and Voyager.

The garment series "Between Lines and Numbers" will introduce new looks and skill effects for arcanists Lilya, Diggers, Sweetheart, and La Source.

"UTTU Flash Gathering – Wandering on the Shore" will add new FAME cards.

The "Set Sail Again" and "Sealed Records" events will allow players to collect materials to help Vertin's companion Regulus rebuild her beloved ship and learn more about arcanists Matilda and Soth

eby.Throughout Version 1.4, players can claim "Badges of Wonder" by completing various tasks. Once a set is complete, the badges will trigger unique effects and backgrounds that can be displayed on players' profiles.

Wilderness gameplay will be updated to include four plan-saving slots, making it easier for players to save multiple sets of plans. Additionally, the Wilderness Island Capacity will increase from 120 to 150.



