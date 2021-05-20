Review: Sweetlandia, By UltraPro And Stoneblade, Is Quite "Sweet"

Throughout the last few decades, candy-themed tabletop games have pervaded the hearts and minds of many people. From Candy Land, the classic and colorful board game by Hasbro, to Dimension20's popular streaming role-playing game from last year, A Crown of Candy, people can't seem to get enough of the idea of candy as a theme for worlds and settings.

UltraPro Entertainment and Stoneblade Entertainment seem to agree with this statement, in that they have also published a game with this theme: Sweetlandia. We got the chance to review this illustrious game and here's what we think about it! Can it leave the shadow of Candy Land? Find out below!

The first thing we need to point out is that Sweetlandia is a card game. This immediately puts its category as distinct from any similar candy-themed games presently on the market. Furthermore, this game thrives on real estate and the bidding of currency; in this case, "donuts" are the asset you'd use to bid on locations across Sweetlandia. Seems pretty sweet, if you ask us.

The game of Sweetlandia itself is played with three rounds of game phases, in which players bid to draft prime real estate locations and score donuts based on a system of outputs. It feels fairly simple but we can tell the game could easily get cutthroat with more players involved in the fun, especially if those players are naturally competitive.

But, we digress. Due to its nature as a very distinct style of tabletop game, this game looks to be able to carve out a niche for itself on the market. In the end, this game looks like a sweet one and, once we have the capacity to play it out post-pandemic, we expect to have a blast with it! Are you excited for Sweetlandia to hit your table? Let us know in the comments below!