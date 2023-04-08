Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles Receives August Release Date Check out the latest trailer for Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles as the game will come to consoles in late-August.

NIS America confirmed this week that we'll be seeing Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles released for consoles in late-August 2023. In case you haven't seen this entry in the series yet, the game basically takes Rhapsody II & III and merges them into a single title. Remastered a bit and gave new life as they explore two of the more epic tales from the franchise, both held under a single title. The company confirmed that the game will be released for Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PC on August 29th, 2023, in North America, followed by a European release on September 1st, 2023, and in Oceania on September 8th, 2023. We have more info and the latest trailer for you to check out below.

The songs of love and adventure play on in Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess! Following in the footsteps of her mother Cornet, young Kururu sets out on a journey to find her own prince. More songs, a new turn-based battle system, and a charming story await you! Enjoy the next verse of Marl Kingdom adventures with Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess and Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom! Join Kururu, the daughter of Cornet and Ferdinand, as she pursues her dreams of true love, and experience these classic RPGs in full forte as they take center stage! With improved visuals, a heart-warming story, a charming soundtrack, and an emotional conclusion, Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles comes ready to win your heart as it makes its welcome western debut!

A Delightful Debut: Rhapsody II & III take center stage as they make their western debut featuring musical adventures in Marl Kingdom!

