Rhell: Warped Worlds & Troubled Times Drops New Video Series

Rhell: Warped Worlds & Troubled Times has launched a new video series where the developers slowly introduce you to the game

Experience a semi-open world puzzle adventure as Rhell, a witty mage in a mysteriously empty world.

Combine up to 40 magical runes to solve creative puzzles and explore nine diverse, interconnected areas.

Choices shape Rhell’s personality and multiple endings, with mysteries and secrets hidden everywhere.

Indie game developer SlugGlove and publisher Yogscast Games have launched a new video series for their upcoming game, Rhell: Warped Worlds & Troubled Times. The first video, which you can watch here, gives players a brief introduction to the title, while also pointing out some of the secrets you'll come across in the game. Enjoy the video as we're sure there will be many more leading up to its launch on March 12, 2026. And don't forget to try the free demo on Steam.

Rhell: Warped Worlds & Troubled Times

Rhell: Warped Worlds & Troubled Times is a semi-open world puzzle adventure where you play as a loud-mouthed, hot-headed mage trying to figure out why everyone has disappeared. With 40 magical runes to combine however you want, every challenge is an opportunity to create your own solution. You start with four runes and collect more as you explore the world of Rhell, using up to 5 of these in whatever combination you please to solve different puzzles. Want to hold down 2 buttons, but you've only got yourself? Duplicate yourself and turn your copy into a puddle that permanently holds the switch down. Need a vehicle in a quick fix? Cast Life on a rock and use it as your pet car! Whatever the combination, whatever the solution, the magic is yours to master.

Everyone has vanished except 12 people, leaving behind empty towns and unanswered questions. As Rhell, a sharp-tongued mage, you explore forgotten ruins filled with ancient secrets, decode mysterious fragments left behind by those who came before, and slowly piece together what really caused this catastrophe. The few remaining inhabitants have their theories, but you might find a truth far stranger than anyone suspected. What started as a simple mystery becomes something that challenges everything you thought you knew.

Wander through nine distinct areas at your own pace – from flooded libraries and underwater cities to volcanic factories and crystal caves. Each location tells its own story through environmental details and hidden lore, along with characters that have their own mysteries to unravel. Some areas connect in unexpected ways, rewarding those who explore thoroughly. The world doesn't just contain puzzles, it is a puzzle – one that reveals more of itself the deeper you dig. Whether you're following the main plot or getting sidetracked by a curious detail, there's always another secret waiting just around the corner. If you choose to help the people you meet along your journey, you might see Rhell's character develop. Help the lonely characters and watch her soften into someone who genuinely cares. Ignore them entirely, and she'll stay the blunt, loud-mouthed mage she started as. With multiple endings to discover, let your curiosity and kindness (or lack thereof) lead you.

