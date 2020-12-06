Rhythm Of The Universe: IONIA Set For Q2 2021 Release

ROTU Entertainment revealed this past week that they will be releasing Rhythm Of The Universe: IONIA sometime in Q2 2021. The game has been designed to be the first of seven VR titles in a series of games under the same banner. The series will not just be an adventure game, but it will also serve a secondary goal of raising awareness for environmental protection issues. In fact, 2% of the proceeds from the game will benefit the environmental non-profit Wildlife Warriors. You can read more about the game below and check out the latest trailer as we wait for specific release date.

"We've made the decision to delay our musical theory puzzle adventure so we can bring it to Quest and PSVR players at the same time," says Jason Parks, ROTU CEO. "We want everyone with a VR headset to be able to explore the gorgeous world we've created from our experiences working extensively with international musicians and documenting the deforestation of the Amazon." As the first of seven games, each with a distinct look and feel, Rhythm Of The Universe: IONIA will introduce an otherworldly forest filled with instrument-inspired flora and fauna. The world is alive with the sounds of music as hands-on interactions between VR controllers and denizens of the woods send sharp drum beats, soft bell tones, and other good vibrations humming through the air. Carve a path into a jungle teeming with life to save the Harpa, a mythical being facing peril. Rescuing the Harpa while exploring the mysterious forest and its looming ruins is no small task. Climb trees, zipline across trenches, collect supplies, and solve puzzles using music-based magic to push back the vines hiding a mystical narrative and lively ecosystem all designed around the Rhythm of the Universe. Reveal hidden areas, unlock the power of tonal tablets, and most importantly, heal the forest through the power of song.