Rift Sweepers Will Be Released Into Early Access Next Month

Indie developer and publisher JOFSOFT revealed that they will release Rift Sweepers into Steam's Early Access in September. The game will have you playing in the title occupation as a nimble rifleman named John or a deadly sniper sharpshooter named Simon. You will travel through time to vanquish hordes of creatures while munching on pizza. You'll get a third member during Early Access named James who will be rocking a Gatling gun, with a fourth on the way at launch. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game will drop on September 8th.

In Rift Sweepers, players will encounter savage wereboars, oversized insects, minigun-wielding masked shooters, and more as they wade their way through uncharted realms and attempt to restore the universe's fabric of existence. Stronger foes like the ice-conquering wendigo will test your team's coordination skills and determine whether you and your friends truly deserve to be Rift Sweepers. Chill at a bar sitting at the intersection of dimensionality in your downtime. In this lobby, players can select and upgrade their characters, choose a mission, socialize with friends, or buy drinks that confer increased HP, attack power, stamina recovery and more from a friendly female bartender. Being a Rift Sweeper has its perks!

Collect pizza boxes falling from the sky to replenish energy and ammunition. Pass around the pie to your fellow Rift Sweepers to keep their heads in the game. Acquire licenses from the Rift Sweeper Headquarters (RSHQ) to upgrade your arsenal and eviscerate vicious bosses that lie at the end of each mission. Ride a time-traveling train and survive four treacherous missions on the subway, the sewers, a cyber restaurant, and an ancient sorcerer's tomb. Divide and conquer wisely to complete missions and save reality… or succumb to a dragon's flames, a clown's insanity, or a goat wizard's strange dark magic.