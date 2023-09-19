Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Valorant

Riot Games Releases New Valorant Patch For September

Riot Games has dropped a new patch for Valorant this week, updating Sage, as well as improving gameplay and some system updates.

Riot Games has issued a new update this morning for Valorant, as they have made a few improvements to the game this month. The patch comes with a few additions designed to improve the game a little bit, specifically when it comes to competition and esports, as well as an upgrade with the overall systems and a few bug fixes. Plus, they made an update to Sage where she interacts with more of the characters. We got the full patch notes below as Patch 7.06 is live.

General Updates

We're implementing some updates to how we load your accessories, like gun buddies and weapons skins, so that it will reduce your load times. This will land mid-patch.

Agent Updates

Sage: We've updated Sage's voice lines and added interaction lines with more Agents.

Competitive Updates

There has been a wave of competitive rank boosting with bots and real players. In an effort to protect against this abuse, we have introduced restrictions where Ascendant players and higher can only invite players with Platinum rank and higher to their competitive party.

We will continue to actively monitor botting abuse and ban any accounts suspicious of this behavior.

For more information on our Gameplay Systems and our approach to combating disruptive behavior, check out our recent Valorant Systems Health Series.

Valorant Gameplay Systems Updates

Made some back-end updates for Combat Reports in order to fix instances where all the correct information wasn't showing. Please let us know if there are any weird behaviors—especially after death and pre-round start.

Bug Fixes: Gameplay Systems

Fixed a rare bug where you would be revealed unintentionally in places that you shouldn't be seen after purchasing a weapon.

Fixed an issue where the Spike plant and defuse UI bar did not appear for minimal HUD observers.

Fixed a bug where vision cones would flicker at the start of a round on Sunset.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!