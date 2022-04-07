Rise Of Firstborn Will Release First DLC Later This Month

Indie developer and publisher Kixeye has revealed the first DLC pack for Rise Of Firstborn, which will be released in a couple of weeks. The DLC is being called Night Queen's Titans and is designed to give the mobile title a boost in several areas. Including the addition of a brand new hero you see below known as Fertina, several new summons that will make things more interesting, some improvements and fixes, and other additions to the game. You can check out more below along with the latest trailer as the update is live and ready to be played as soon as you update the app.

Night Queen's Titans is a massive content update to one of mobile gaming's most popular real-time tactical PVP games. With a brand new hero, Fertina – Queen of the Night, joining the fray, players both new and returning will be rewarded with her for free for the first 7 days after release simply by logging in to celebrate the launch of this major new update. As a member of the Mystical Union and the powerful matriarch of the Vlad Kingdom, Fertina seeks an alliance with the Descendants of the Firstborn. The Mystical Union is determined to help fight back and subdue the corrupted Infidus, and Fertina brings with her exciting advances and enhancements to Titan magic.

Alongside this powerful new hero, major improvements to the Titans – powerful PVP summons – have been made. New traits are available that will help keep a player's Savior Titan alive longer, as well as a new function on the mini-map that shows where allied reinforcement Titans are deployed. In addition to the new traits, there comes a brand new system: Titan Part Reinforcement. This system is unlocked when a Titan reaches 6 stars and allows for strategic choices on how a Titan is enhanced. Enhancement contributes to the overall power of a Titan, such as increasing Titan HP, increasing attack power, or reinforcing troops.