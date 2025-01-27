Posted in: Games, KoeiTecmo, Team Ninja, Video Games | Tagged: Rise Of The Ronin

Rise Of The Ronin Will Arrive On Steam This March

After having already been out on the PS5 for nearly a year, Rise of the Ronin will finally get a PC release for Steam this March

Article Summary Rise of the Ronin launches on Steam March 10, 2025, with enhanced graphics and features.

Immerse in 1863 Japan's turmoil, influencing the nation's fate with choices and actions.

Customize combat styles with various weapons including katana, spears, and guns.

Explore Edo, Yokohama, and Kyoto's evolving landscapes with seasonal changes.

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja announced today that they will finally release Rise of the Ronin on PC, as the game arrives this March on Steam. This will be the main game, and all of the content that has been released to date for the PS5 version, but with some upgrades and improvements. Including 8K resolution support, DirectX 12 Ultimate support, ultra-wide and super ultra-wide monitor compatibility, 120fps support, Ray tracing support, 3D audio support, and more. You can see more in the trailer here as the game arrives on March 10, 2025.

Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin takes place in 1863 Japan where, after three centuries of the Tokugawa Shogunate's reign, the Black Ships of the West descend upon the nation's borders and the country falls into a state of turmoil. With the fate of Japan now in the hands of a Ronin, players will encounter various historical figures, and the countless choices players make, like choosing whether to assassinate or protect key political figures like the anti-shogunate leader Ryoma Sakamoto, will evolve not only their destiny but the multiple endings found in the game.

Throughout the experience, players will be able to customize weapons and styles to their liking in order to engage in the deep, accessible combat system. Various melee weapons include katana, spear, and odachi, each offering multiple styles. This leads to a variety of fighting strategy and tactics based on the types of enemies and enemy weapons confronting players. Long-ranged weapons such as guns and bows are also available, depending on the situation.

Players will also be able to explore the mixed cultural landscapes of Edo, Yokohama, and Kyoto during the Bakumatsu period, with the stunning scenery actually changing with the seasons, showcasing such details as cherry blossoms and autumn leaves. Additionally, a grappling rope can be used to climb onto rooftops, while an Avicula glider can be used to soar through the air, giving players the ability to capture their favorite views using photo mode.

