Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Risk Of Rain 2, Video Games | Tagged: Seekers Of The Storm

Risk Of Rain 2 Brings Back Chef For Seekers Of The Storm

Gearbox Publishing have given fans a much-reqquested return for Risk Of Rain 2, as Chef has been added to Seekers Of The Storm

Article Summary Risk Of Rain 2 reintroduces Chef as a powerful damage dealer in the Seekers Of The Storm update.

Chef's abilities include Dice, Sear, Roll, Glaze, and the passive skill Chef's Kiss for added healing.

Chef's new skills require precision, focusing on combat effectiveness and crowd control.

Unlock Chef by mastering his culinary-themed skills and dominating Petrichor V's monstrous foes.

Gearbox Publishing have brought back a fan-favorite character to Risk Of Rain 2, as Chef has been added as part of Seekers Of The Storm. The character has been given a bit of an overhaul as he is a lot more of a damage dealer than before, but you'll need to be a bit more precise with your attacks instead of just a wildcard instrument. We have more details about his addition for you below. and a couple of videos showing him off.

Risk Of Rain 2 – Chef

This isn't your grandpa's Chef bot. Years of battling some of the most monstrous ingredients on Petrichor V have hard-boiled his soul. You'll need to cook up something truly delicious to unlock Chef! So, get ready to sauté your way through hordes, blend your combat skills with culinary precision, and serve up some justice… à la mode. Those years of primal culinary misadventures have trained Chef to have incredible control over his trusty cleavers. Hurl them at faraway enemies and call them back to slice and dice with twice the pain. Monsters hit on the return journey will take an additional chunk of damage.

Dice – Hurl your cleavers at faraway enemies and call them back to slice and dice with twice the pain. Monsters hit on the return journey will take an additional chunk of damage;

Hurl your cleavers at faraway enemies and call them back to slice and dice with twice the pain. Monsters hit on the return journey will take an additional chunk of damage; Sear – brings the burn. Chef cooks monsters for big damage while inflicting burns on all enemies in range;

brings the burn. Chef cooks monsters for big damage while inflicting burns on all enemies in range; Roll – The longer you spin up, the more damage Chef will do as it speed ahead on its Roller, knocking back and stunning enemies in its path;

– The longer you spin up, the more damage Chef will do as it speed ahead on its Roller, knocking back and stunning enemies in its path; Glaze – roll along a wave of oil while slowing all enemies in your path. Any enemies impacted will be stunned and take increased damage.

roll along a wave of oil while slowing all enemies in your path. Any enemies impacted will be stunned and take increased damage. Chef's Kiss (passive) – If you hit two or more skills before finishing them off, they'll turn into a delightful treat. The healing from these can really help you out in a pinch.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!