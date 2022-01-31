Risk Of Rain 2 Reveals More About Survivors Of The Void Expansion

Gearbox Publishing and Hopoo Games revealed more details about the latest expansion for Risk Of Rain 2 as Survivors Of The Void drops on March 1st. The biggest addition to this update is a brand new character by the name of Railgunner, who brings in a faster-paced tactical mindset that is going to be a sniper's delight. Well, as long as you can pull off the best shots, as they are rewarded more for accuracy and long-distance than just haphazardly trying to hit a target. We have more info about the character below along with a pair of trailers to hype you up about the upcoming release, which will run you $15.

Railgunner Skill Details: Her primary weapon, the M99 Sniper , puts players in her perspective to look down the scope and target enemy Weak Points. By hitting these Weak Points, this long-ranged powerhouse deals a devastating 1,000% damage with a guaranteed Critical Strike. Railgunner's attacks cannot randomly crit like other Survivors, but all Critical Strike Chance gained with items is converted into additional Critical Strike Damage. Firing with the M99 Sniper triggers Railgunner's Active Reload bar. By perfectly timing a reload, players can increase the pace of their shots and deal an extra +500% base damage on the next shot.

, puts players in her perspective to look down the scope and target enemy Weak Points. By hitting these Weak Points, this long-ranged powerhouse deals a devastating 1,000% damage with a guaranteed Critical Strike. When enemies get up close, Railgunner's XQR Smart Round System fires off rapid smart rounds that keep nearby enemies at bay and deal 100% damage.

fires off rapid smart rounds that keep nearby enemies at bay and deal 100% damage. Railgunner's Concussion Devices create a gravity-propelled blast zone that pushes away anything within range. Players can use Concussion Devices to launch Railgunner rapidly away from enemies, creating enough space between her and her foes to line up the killing shot, or to spread out groups of monsters, separating them for targeted snipes.

create a gravity-propelled blast zone that pushes away anything within range. Players can use Concussion Devices to launch Railgunner rapidly away from enemies, creating enough space between her and her foes to line up the killing shot, or to spread out groups of monsters, separating them for targeted snipes. Railgunner's special ability , Supercharge, overloads her railgun, shelling out 4,000% damage and 150% Weak Point damage. While Supercharge's explosive blast can wipe out tougher enemies with the right items, that power comes at a cost: after firing, Railgunner's weapons must recharge, leaving her unable to attack for five seconds and forcing players to rely on Railgunner's Concussion Devices alone to keep away from harm.

overloads her railgun, shelling out 4,000% damage and 150% Weak Point damage. While Supercharge's explosive blast can wipe out tougher enemies with the right items, that power comes at a cost: after firing, Railgunner's weapons must recharge, leaving her unable to attack for five seconds and forcing players to rely on Railgunner's Concussion Devices alone to keep away from harm. Escape Petrichor V with Railgunner to unlock alternative abilities and an alternative skin.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void – Railgunner Survivor Showcase (https://youtu.be/C0UnTDQ8_yA)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Risk of Rain 2 – Dev Thoughts #25 – Character & Release Date Reveal (https://youtu.be/dvL4umtHerM)