Risk Of Rain 2: Survivors Of The Void Shows More Additions

Hopoo Games and Gearbox Publishing showed off more additions coming to Risk Of Rain 2: Survivors Of The Void when it releases next week. This time around they've released a new video and information about a new mode coming to the game, as players will experience the brand-new survival mode called Simulacrum. You can check out the video down at the bottom as the new content will be released on March 1st, 2022.

Simulacrum is an endless, wave-based arena mode that can be played in both single or multiplayer. Taking place in a Void simulation, there is only one outcome: your simulated demise. A few details on the mode: The Void has recreated some of the iconic locations from Risk of Rain 2 to assess the threat of these dangerous places – the simulation is familiar yet somehow… different.

Test your survival skills against waves of enemies that get progressively stronger. Every fifth wave spawns a challenging Boss. Some waves also have random mutators applied – maybe a random artifact is activated for one round.

After each wave a Void Potential is created for every player, allowing you to select between 3 items giving you a great deal of control over your power within the Simulacrum.

You'll need to stay inside a designated safe zone or you will take damage from the outside environment. This safe zone will move after each Boss battle, giving you a quick opportunity to find items and interactables scattered across the stage. As long as one member of your party is alive at the end of a wave, all other players will revive to face the next wave.

Item Crates and other interactables spawn on the stage as normal – but venturing outside of the safe zone to reach these can be a great risk. After every boss wave the safe zone moves to a new area, giving you a brief opportunity to open more crates and increase your power.