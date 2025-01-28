Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: RoadCraft

RoadCraft Drops New Trailer With May 2025 Release Date

RoadCraft has a brand new trailer out today, as the devs confirmed that it will arrive for PC and consoles in late May 2025

Article Summary RoadCraft's new trailer confirms a May 20, 2025 release for PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

Lead a team of experts in disaster recovery, focusing on rebuilding roads and services.

Experience realistic physics with Saber Interactive's groundbreaking new simulation engine.

Manage resources, debris clearing, and infrastructure rebuilding in global disaster zones.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive released a new gameplay overview trailer for RoadCraft today while confirming the game's launch date. The trailer shows off the primary focus of the game, where you'll lead a team of disaster recovery experts who clear debris and rebuild roads and other services for people to get back to life where they need it. The game will be released on May 20 for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as for PS5 and XSX|S. Enjoy the trailer!

RoadCraft

In this excitingly detailed trailer, you'll get a glimpse of the major enterprise that awaits you as a front-line rebuilder, reviving shattered industries in a range of disaster-stricken environments across the globe. Whether dealing with the aftermath of a devastating flood or the damage caused by relentless sandstorms, your mission is to deploy an impressive fleet of construction vehicles to clear debris, reactivate dormant factories, and rebuild crucial infrastructure like roads and bridges to revive local industries. RoadCraft takes Saber's expertise in off-road and construction simulation to new heights, introducing the studio's first heavy-machinery simulation. Powered by a cutting-edge physics engine, players will interact with the environment like never before in an immersive experience that seamlessly blends driving, operating construction machinery, and managing reconstruction resources.

You run a disaster recovery company specializing in restoring sites devastated by natural disasters. Numerous tasks await you and your heavy machinery as you work to restart the local industry: clearing debris, replacing faulty equipment, rebuilding roads and bridges damaged by bad weather, deploying resource convoys to produce new reconstruction materials, and much more! Experience a new generation of simulation with the brand new engine developed by Saber Interactive, the creators of MudRunner and SnowRunner. Handle each object with realistic physics, accounting for their mass and size. Interact with elements like sand, wood, and asphalt. Reshape the terrain and ease the movement of your vehicles thanks to your newly-built roads.

