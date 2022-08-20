Roadwarden Receives Free Demo With New Trailer

Assemble Entertainment and Moral Anxiety Studio have released a free demo for their upcoming game Roadwarden, along with a new trailer. if you haven't seen the game yet, this is a text-based narrative RPG with pixel art illustrations that help tell the story. You'll be playing a medieval adventure in which you will be playing a character who is, in essence, a nomad who helps many who cannot help themselves in this fantasy realm. The game is set to be released on September 8th, but you can play a free demo of it on Steam at the link above before the game drops next month.

Roadwarden merges elements of high fantasy and medieval adventure and is punctuated by a distinct isometric pixel art style. Combining mechanics borrowed from RPGs, visual novels, and interactive fiction, Roadwarden tells the tale of an explorer hired by a powerful merchant guild, tasked with journeying to a mysterious peninsula to spread the guild's influence. With over 40 hours of gameplay, dialogue choices that branch into hundreds of thousands of text lines, and progressively upgradable character abilities, Roadwarden is a truly epic and unique adventure experience where no two playthroughs are alike. Explore & Change the World: Discover the secrets and face the challenges of a hostile fantasy world — inevitably unveiling its uniquely sinister history

Discover the secrets and face the challenges of a hostile fantasy world — inevitably unveiling its uniquely sinister history Grow With the Challenge: Create your own background story, personal abilities, beliefs, and personality to shape your very own future as a Roadwarden.

Create your own background story, personal abilities, beliefs, and personality to shape your very own future as a Roadwarden. Classical RPG Attitude: Prepare yourself for an epic journey, either as a warrior, mage or scholar, and define your character's traits; like friendly, playful or intimidating, during interactions with various NPCs

Prepare yourself for an epic journey, either as a warrior, mage or scholar, and define your character's traits; like friendly, playful or intimidating, during interactions with various NPCs Mysteries Unfold: Use your savvy and wiles when investigating and drawing your conclusions to understand the true nature of this world. Immerse yourself in detailed dialogues and sidequests with dozens of NPCs to gain their trust and support.